Bilawal visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital to inquire after health of train accident victims

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Chairperson Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital here Sunday to inquire after the health of Tezgam inferno victims.

He was accompanied by former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, former Governor Punjab Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood and office bearers of PPP Bahawalpur.

He visited the surgical ward and the Intensive Care Unit to meet the injured persons. Speaking to the media persons at the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that most of the victims belonged to Sindh and the hospitals of Sindh were fully prepared to treat the victims.