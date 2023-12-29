Open Menu

Bilawal Visits Bhutto Family Martyrs' Mausoleum

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Bilawal visits Bhutto Family martyrs' mausoleum

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto Family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Friday to pay respects to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 16th martyrdom anniversary

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto Family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Friday to pay respects to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 16th martyrdom anniversary.

He laid a wreath at the grave of slain PPP chairperson and former prime minister, offered Fateha, and recited verses from the Holy Quran.

He also laid wreaths at the graves of PPP's founder chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, and Shireen Amir Begum and offered Fateha.

Bilawal Bhutto on the occasion paid tribute to all the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for democracy, and also prayed for national security, supremacy of democracy and economic stability.

Former Sindh minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Nusrat Bhutto Pakistan Peoples Party Family All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Muzammil Sultan elected unopposed Chairman FDPT

Muzammil Sultan elected unopposed Chairman FDPT

23 seconds ago
 Weekly inflation up by 0.37pc

Weekly inflation up by 0.37pc

25 seconds ago
 Defence minister convenes maiden meeting of inter- ..

Defence minister convenes maiden meeting of inter-ministerial committee on AJK

26 seconds ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death

Motorcyclist crushed to death

16 minutes ago
 PEF, VU sign MoU to extend cooperation

PEF, VU sign MoU to extend cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Mahmood Booti dump site to be transformed into Urb ..

Mahmood Booti dump site to be transformed into Urban Forest, Solar Park

16 minutes ago
China names navy ex-chief as new defence minister

China names navy ex-chief as new defence minister

16 minutes ago
 CM launches SPPRA’s e-procurement system

CM launches SPPRA’s e-procurement system

15 minutes ago
 NIM delegation to visit FCCI on Jan 12

NIM delegation to visit FCCI on Jan 12

16 minutes ago
 Poland says unidentified object entered airspace f ..

Poland says unidentified object entered airspace from Ukraine

18 minutes ago
 Experts issue guidelines for kino harvest

Experts issue guidelines for kino harvest

18 minutes ago
 Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 21,507 kill ..

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 21,507 killed in war

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan