Bilawal visits dargah Hussainabad

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along-with his sister Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited Dargah Hussainabad in Kamber on Tuesday night to offer condolence with the family members of eminent religious scholar Syed Ghulam Hussain Shah Bukhari alias Sain Kambar Waro, who died in a hospital of Karachi a few months back.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time and condoled with the custodian of the Dargah Hafiz Syed Attaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Syed Nasrullah Shah Bukhari and Qari Maulana Syed Sanaullah Shah Bukhari and other members of his family.

They prayed to God Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family.

President PPP Sindh Chapter Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, and other were accompanied with the Chairman PPP on the occasion.