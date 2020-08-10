UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Visits Golra Sharif, Condoles Demise Of Pir Abdul Haq

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Bilawal visits Golra Sharif, condoles demise of Pir Abdul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday visited the residence of Custodians of Golra Sharif Pir Syed Moin-ul-Haq Gilani and Pir Syed Ghulam Qutb-ul-Haq Gilani and condoled with them over the demise of Pir Syed Shah Abdul Haq Gilani.

He said late Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani was a spiritual personality of high stature and his services in the fields of religion, education and spiritualism would always be remembered, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of Pir Syed Abdul Haq Gilani and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

General Secretary PPP, Syed Nayyer Bokhari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Qasim Gilani were also present during the visit.

Bilawal Bhutto also attended the luncheon given by the Custodians of the Golra Shrine and discussed the matter pertaining to mutual interest.

