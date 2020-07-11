UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Visits Late Ghulam Murtaza Baloch's Residence, Offers Fateha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Bilawal visits late Ghulam Murtaza Baloch's residence, offers fateha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saturday visited the residence of late Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and offered fateha.

According to a communique here, the PPP Chairman condoled with the brothers and sons of late Ghulam Murtaza Baloch.

Bilawal said, 'Shaheed Ghulam Murtaza Baloch's death is a big loss to the party.' He said that the deceased was a hardworking, loyal and honest party leader.

He expressed his sympathises with the bereaved family members.

On the occasion, Hajji Anwar Baloch big brother of late Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, Muhammed Yousuf Baloch (son), Muhammed Hayyat Baloch (son), Wajid Baloch (son) and senior party leader Abdul Haqeem Baloch, Manzoor Hussain Baloch and Jamil Soomro were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Saleem Malik calls PCB’s response to his letter ..

11 minutes ago

PM fear massacre similar to genocide of Srebrenic ..

31 minutes ago

Asad Umar says no more announced load shedding in ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai SME provided AED170 million worth of incenti ..

54 minutes ago

Austria Greens minister gears up for new virus tes ..

1 hour ago

Jack Charlton -- World Cup hero and adopted Irish ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.