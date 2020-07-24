(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday visited the residence of journalist Matiullah Jan, who was recently recovered after being kidnapped from Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PPP said that he has come to express solidarity with Matiullah Jan. Pakistan is a democratic Muslim country and such attacks are in fact attacks on our democracy, freedom of press and human rights.

Bilawal appreciated the bravery of the family of Matiullah Jan, who remained steadfast on principles, said a press release.

"Matiullah Jan's resolve is a treasure for this generation and generations to come," he said.

The kidnapping of Matiullah Jan and all such incidents are fragrant violation of basic human rights and the constitution of Pakistan.

The country's issues can't be re solved sans protecting the freedom of expression. One can agree or disagree with the point of view of Matiullah Jan but no one can usurp his right to speak, Chairman said adding that Peoples Party has always fought for the rights of journalists and will continue to do so.

