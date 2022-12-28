Bilawal visits mausoleum of Bhutto family martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of the Bhutto family martyrs in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

The PPP chairman paid respects at the grave of slain PPP chairperson and former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, laid a wreath and offered Fateha.

He also laid wreaths at the graves of PPP founder chairman and ex-prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shireen Amir Begum, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, and prayed for their eternal peace.

Bilawal Bhutto also prayed for development and prosperity of the country.