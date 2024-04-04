Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Bilawal visits mausoleum of martyrs at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in connection with the 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He was accompanied by the central president of PPP (Women Wing) Ms. Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

They visited the grave of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, laid a floral wreath at the grave, and offered Fateha.

They also visited the graves of late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered fateha at the grave and laid floral wreaths.

President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Ijaz Ahmed Jakhrani, Sindh Ministers Nasir Ali Shah, Syed Zulfikar Shah, Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, Khurshid Junejo, MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal, MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Arsalan Sheikh, Dr. Lalchand Wadigar were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid glowing tribute to the former prime minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and said that he rendered exemplary services on the political and social landscape of the country.

Besides, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also paid rich tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his services in strengthening democracy in the country.

