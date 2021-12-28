Bilawal visits mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

He laid wreaths and also offered Fateha at the graves of Bhutto family's members.

Besides his mother Benazir Bhutto, maternal grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother Nusrat Bhutto, he also visited the grave of Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto.