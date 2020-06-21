Bilawal visits mausoleum of the martyrs at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, on Sunday, on the eve of 67th Birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He visited the grave of former prime minister and slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He laid a wreath at the grave and offered "Fateha".

He also visited the graves of Founder Chairman of PPP and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He laid wreaths at the graves and offered `Fateha'.