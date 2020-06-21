UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Visits Mausoleum Of The Martyrs At Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:00 PM

Bilawal visits mausoleum of the martyrs at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, on Sunday, on the eve of 67th Birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He visited the grave of former prime minister and slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He laid a wreath at the grave and offered "Fateha".

He also visited the graves of Founder Chairman of PPP and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He laid wreaths at the graves and offered `Fateha'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Nusrat Bhutto Wife Sunday Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

16 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

4 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.