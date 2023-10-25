Open Menu

Bilawal Visits Palestine Embassy To Show Solidarity With Palestinians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the Palestinian diplomat Ahmad Jawad Rabei here at the Palestinian Embassy on Wednesday and expressed concern and sorrow over the situation in Gaza

Bilawal Bhutto expressed solidarity with the Palestinian brethren, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

"Pakistan stands with the people of Palestine in this trying and difficult time," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the leadership of PPP together with the Palestinian leadership fought the cause of Palestine in the world.

He said that the martyrdom of hundreds of Palestinian children in Israeli attacks is a stigma on humanity.

He said that bombardment on the hospitals in Gaza, Israel has proved that its existence is a security risk for the region.

He said that the international community should play its role to stop the Israeli aggression.

Ahmad Jawad Rabei also presented Chairman PPP with a symbolic scarf depicting Palestinian resistance.

Bilawal Bhutto also recorded his comments in the guest book of the Palestinian Embassy.

He said that the Palestinian leader, Yasser Arafat had paid homage to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who fought for the cause of Palestine, by visiting his mausoleum at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

On this occasion, Senator Sherry Rehman and former Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah accompanied the Chairman of PPP.

