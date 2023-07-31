Open Menu

Bilawal Visits UAE To Condole Death Of President Sheikh Mohamed's Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Bilawal visits UAE to condole death of President Sheikh Mohamed's brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid an official visit to the UAE Sunday to condole over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In Abu Dhabi, the foreign minister met his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and offered heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on July 27, 2023, according to a Foreign Office press release.

  The two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE and exchanged views on regional and global developments in the region.

They expressed satisfaction over bilateral multidimensional cooperation including in trade, investment, energy, information technology and infrastructure.

They reaffirmed their joint resolve to strengthen mutually rewarding economic ties.

  Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the leadership of the UAE for its consistent and unwavering support to Pakistan in difficult times.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciated the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the development of the UAE.

  Earlier, Foreign Minister participated in the unveiling of the wax figure of late Prime Minister of Pakistan Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto at Madame Tussauds in Dubai.

In his remarks on the occasion, he spoke about the legacy of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as the first female prime minister from the Muslim World who continued to inspire youth, women and democratic movements around the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World Foreign Office Benazir Bhutto Technology UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit July Women Sunday Muslim From

Recent Stories

BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results today

11 minutes ago
 Lahore BISE Â announces matriculation results toda ..

Lahore BISE Â announces matriculation results today

28 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance p ..

GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance protection extension system

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister

10 hours ago
UAE President receives condolences from Presidents ..

UAE President receives condolences from Presidents of Liberia and Comoros on Sae ..

10 hours ago
 UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

14 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

14 hours ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

15 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

15 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan