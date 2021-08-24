Bilawal visits under-construction storm drain at Gulshan-e-Zafar

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday visited an under-construction storm drain at Gulshan-e-Zafar Sindhi Muslim Society area of the metropolis.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah were accompanied the PPP chairman. Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Asif Ali Memon was also present on the occasion, according to a press release.

KDA Chief Engineer Khalid Masroor briefed Bilawal about the storm drain. He informed that the storm drain was being built under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the Sindh government, which would be connected from Shahra-e-Quaidian to Mahmoodabad drain.

He further informed that the storm drain construction was being carried out in the supervision of expert engineers of the KDA.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the previous monsoon season the Sindh Muslim Society area was inundated and residents of the area meted out the problems.

After the construction of this storm drain, it would not only help drain rainwater but also sewage water from the area.