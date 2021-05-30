UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Visits Wali Bagh For Condolence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Bilawal visits Wali Bagh for condolence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh , Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited Wali Bagh, Charsadda to offer condolences over the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

On arrival at Wali Bagh, they offered fateha for rest of the departed soul and prayed for grant of patience to bereaved family members.

Awami National Party (ANP) senior vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, Ghulam Ahmed Balour, MPA Samar Haroon Balour and other leaders received the PPP delegation at Wali Bagh.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lauded efforts and role of late Begum Naseem Wali for strengthening democracy in the country.

PPP delegation include provincial president Hamayun Khan, Nayer Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Senator Robina Khalid and other leaders.

Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also visited at Wali Bagh condolence over the demise of senior ANP leader.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Awami National Party Chaudhry Nisar Interior Minister Democracy Ameer Haider Khan Hoti Charsadda Bagh Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Murad Ali Shah Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

10 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

55 minutes ago

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

1 hour ago

World Green Economy Summit in Dubai supports globa ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Croatian President on Stat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.