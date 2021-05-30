Bilawal visits Wali Bagh for condolence

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh , Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited Wali Bagh, Charsadda to offer condolences over the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

On arrival at Wali Bagh, they offered fateha for rest of the departed soul and prayed for grant of patience to bereaved family members.

Awami National Party (ANP) senior vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, Ghulam Ahmed Balour, MPA Samar Haroon Balour and other leaders received the PPP delegation at Wali Bagh.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lauded efforts and role of late Begum Naseem Wali for strengthening democracy in the country.

PPP delegation include provincial president Hamayun Khan, Nayer Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Senator Robina Khalid and other leaders.

Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also visited at Wali Bagh condolence over the demise of senior ANP leader.