Bilawal Voices Concern Over Missing Of 14 Fishermen
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday expressed deep concern over reportedly missing of 14 fishermen following a boat capsized in the open sea near Thatta.
Bilawal, in a statement issued by the Media Cell of Bilawal House, urged the authorities concerned to urgently mobilize all available resources for the rescue of the missing fishermen.
“My thoughts are with the affected families during this distressing time, and I fervently hope for the safe return of the missing fishermen to their homes,” he added.
Emphasizing the need for a modernized approach for such rescue operations, he said, “It is imperative to enhance the capabilities of our rescuers to prevent such tragic accidents in the future and swiftly respond to emergencies at sea.”
He said that the PPP was fully committed to the safety and security of maritime communities.
APP/sra-zah
