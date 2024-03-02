Open Menu

Bilawal Vows Forging Unity For Tackling Balochistan's Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said his party will work with all political groups, both inside and outside the provincial assembly, to solve Balochistan's problems

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said his party will work with all political groups, both inside and outside the provincial assembly, to solve Balochistan's problems.

Speaking to the media alongside the newly-elected Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and leaders of coalition parties in the provincial government, he expressed that the challenges facing Balochistan are intricate, making it difficult for any single party to address them alone.

He emphasized the need of the having consensus on a new charter of national reconciliation to address the issue and put the country on the path of development.

Bilawal said the provincial resources would be utilized to ensure the implementation of economic program in order to provide relief to the public as the PPP is forming government is Sindh and Balochistan.

He said the PPP is committed to resolving the multifaceted challenges faced by Balochistan.

Expressing concern for the recent damages in Gwadar due to heavy downpour, Bilawal requested Chief Minister Bugti to make it his first official visit.

He also pledged to arrange relief efforts for the affected population.

Bilawal affirmed the party's commitment to fighting extremists in accordance with the National Action Plan.

Referring to the PPP's historical stance on terrorism, he mentioned the efforts made in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat and Waziristan regions, vowing to apply a similar approach in Balochistan.

Bilawal also addressed the contentious problem of missing persons, particularly prevalent in Balochistan.

Proposing the formation of a parliamentary committee based on the party's conciliation policy, he invited all political parties to collaborate in resolving this issue collectively.

He expressed gratitude to the political parties in parliament for not opposing Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti's election, expressing confidence that the chief minister would address concerns and issues in good faith.

APP/umr-ask

Related Topics

Election Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Missing Persons Swat Parliament Provincial Assembly Visit Gwadar Pakistan Peoples Party Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan

PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan

3 minutes ago
 Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC ..

Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC part I exam

3 minutes ago
 Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship, KP, Pu ..

Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship, KP, Punjab, AJK record wins

4 minutes ago
 Pacer Hasan Ali confident of defeating Multan Sult ..

Pacer Hasan Ali confident of defeating Multan Sultans

4 minutes ago
 Inquiry committee against irregularities in Educat ..

Inquiry committee against irregularities in Education Dept. constituted

7 minutes ago
 Laptops distributed among students of UoM

Laptops distributed among students of UoM

3 minutes ago
WASA disconnects 190 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 190 connections of defaulters

3 minutes ago
 Pak players return after featuring in Fajr Open, W ..

Pak players return after featuring in Fajr Open, World Taekwondo President's Asi ..

3 minutes ago
 Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four ..

Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four held

3 minutes ago
 NHA restores traffic on rain affected highways

NHA restores traffic on rain affected highways

3 minutes ago
 Work to unearth 7 thousands-yr-old Ganveri Wala in ..

Work to unearth 7 thousands-yr-old Ganveri Wala inaugurated

3 minutes ago
 Tourists urged to get weather updates before visit ..

Tourists urged to get weather updates before visiting Murree

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan