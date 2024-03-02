Bilawal Vows Forging Unity For Tackling Balochistan's Challenges
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said his party will work with all political groups, both inside and outside the provincial assembly, to solve Balochistan's problems
Speaking to the media alongside the newly-elected Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and leaders of coalition parties in the provincial government, he expressed that the challenges facing Balochistan are intricate, making it difficult for any single party to address them alone.
He emphasized the need of the having consensus on a new charter of national reconciliation to address the issue and put the country on the path of development.
Bilawal said the provincial resources would be utilized to ensure the implementation of economic program in order to provide relief to the public as the PPP is forming government is Sindh and Balochistan.
He said the PPP is committed to resolving the multifaceted challenges faced by Balochistan.
Expressing concern for the recent damages in Gwadar due to heavy downpour, Bilawal requested Chief Minister Bugti to make it his first official visit.
He also pledged to arrange relief efforts for the affected population.
Bilawal affirmed the party's commitment to fighting extremists in accordance with the National Action Plan.
Referring to the PPP's historical stance on terrorism, he mentioned the efforts made in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat and Waziristan regions, vowing to apply a similar approach in Balochistan.
Bilawal also addressed the contentious problem of missing persons, particularly prevalent in Balochistan.
Proposing the formation of a parliamentary committee based on the party's conciliation policy, he invited all political parties to collaborate in resolving this issue collectively.
He expressed gratitude to the political parties in parliament for not opposing Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti's election, expressing confidence that the chief minister would address concerns and issues in good faith.
