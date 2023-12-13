Bilawal vows to construct three million houses for poor people

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Wednesday said that women empowerment was the top priority of his party and three million houses would be constructed for the poor, women and deserving people of Pakistan if voted to power

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Wednesday said that women empowerment was the top priority of his party and three million houses would be constructed for the poor, women and deserving people of Pakistan if voted to power.

Addressing the people workers convention here, Bilawal said that assistance under the Benazir Income Support Program would be enhanced and interest-free loans would be provided to underprivileged women.

Uniformed opportunities for men and women in education, employment and other services was cornerstone of his party policy and houses would be provided on ownership basis to facilitate marginalized.

He highlighted the achievements of Benazir Bhutto's regarding the launching of the first women's bank, BISP and lady health workers programs for poor women of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto said that funds and free healthcare services would be provided to mothers during pregnancy and during lactation to combat stunted growth in children.

Politics of division and victimization would be buried forever and the country would be put on the path of progress and development.

He urged party workers to inform the public about the manifesto of the party and unite for election.

APP/fam