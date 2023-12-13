Open Menu

Bilawal Vows To Construct Three Million Houses For Poor People

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Bilawal vows to construct three million houses for poor people

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Wednesday said that women empowerment was the top priority of his party and three million houses would be constructed for the poor, women and deserving people of Pakistan if voted to power

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Wednesday said that women empowerment was the top priority of his party and three million houses would be constructed for the poor, women and deserving people of Pakistan if voted to power.

Addressing the people workers convention here, Bilawal said that assistance under the Benazir Income Support Program would be enhanced and interest-free loans would be provided to underprivileged women.

Uniformed opportunities for men and women in education, employment and other services was cornerstone of his party policy and houses would be provided on ownership basis to facilitate marginalized.

He highlighted the achievements of Benazir Bhutto's regarding the launching of the first women's bank, BISP and lady health workers programs for poor women of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto said that funds and free healthcare services would be provided to mothers during pregnancy and during lactation to combat stunted growth in children.

Politics of division and victimization would be buried forever and the country would be put on the path of progress and development.

He urged party workers to inform the public about the manifesto of the party and unite for election.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Poor Education Bank Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Women Top Million Employment

Recent Stories

PSL Season 9 Draft: Exciting picks and trades unve ..

PSL Season 9 Draft: Exciting picks and trades unveiled for upcoming tournament

5 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) s ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) says to help revive GPO service ..

1 minute ago
 PM says terrorists already lost war; reiterates un ..

PM says terrorists already lost war; reiterates unyielding "no surrender, no ret ..

1 minute ago
 Two bodies found in Ghazi Brotha water channel

Two bodies found in Ghazi Brotha water channel

1 minute ago
 Consul General of Turkiye visits PCJCCI Secretaria ..

Consul General of Turkiye visits PCJCCI Secretariat

1 minute ago
 COMSTECH, Huawei join forces to fortify OIC's Scie ..

COMSTECH, Huawei join forces to fortify OIC's Scientific Landscape

35 seconds ago
BFC to attract investors in Faisalabad: FCCI presi ..

BFC to attract investors in Faisalabad: FCCI president

1 minute ago
 CMO Education pays surprise visit to 21 schools

CMO Education pays surprise visit to 21 schools

5 minutes ago
 RDA to provide all possible support to promote con ..

RDA to provide all possible support to promote construction activities: DG RDA

16 minutes ago
 UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals pra ..

UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals practice’ concludes

16 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad directs to focus on municipal servic ..

DC Abbottabad directs to focus on municipal services for the citizens

8 minutes ago
 Prioritizing Science & Technology termed as only k ..

Prioritizing Science & Technology termed as only key to socio-economic developme ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan