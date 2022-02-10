UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Vows To Continue Struggle For Poverty Alleviation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Bilawal vows to continue struggle for poverty alleviation

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday vowed that he would continue struggle for the rights of people and eliminating poverty from the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday vowed that he would continue struggle for the rights of people and eliminating poverty from the country.

Addressing a workers convention here at the Gilani House, Bilawal said the PPP was the party of people, which was determined to fight for their rights.

He expressed concern over the high petrol prices and Urea crisis, calling to address the problems of farmers on priority.

Bilawal said his party's campaign would enter a new phase on February 27 when they would start their march from Karachi to Islamabad via GT Road.

He said PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was in Pakistan despite his illness. Similarly, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also in the country, which showed their commitment for pro-people struggle, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Petrol Road Pakistan Peoples Party February March From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

France Plans to Build Six New EPR2 Nuclear Reactor ..

France Plans to Build Six New EPR2 Nuclear Reactors by 2050 - Macron

1 minute ago
 18 killed in east Syria violence: monitor

18 killed in east Syria violence: monitor

1 minute ago
 IG Punjab for taking concrete steps to eradicate o ..

IG Punjab for taking concrete steps to eradicate organized crime in Gujranwala r ..

1 minute ago
 Govt achieved 5 pc GDP growth under difficult circ ..

Govt achieved 5 pc GDP growth under difficult circumstances: Murad

1 minute ago
 Belarusian, Russian Fighters Su-30SM, Su-35S Condu ..

Belarusian, Russian Fighters Su-30SM, Su-35S Conduct Flights as Part of Joint Dr ..

17 minutes ago
 Tesla to Recall About 27,000 Cars in US Over Heat ..

Tesla to Recall About 27,000 Cars in US Over Heat Pump Problem - Traffic Safety ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>