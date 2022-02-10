Bilawal vows to continue struggle for poverty alleviation

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday vowed that he would continue struggle for the rights of people and eliminating poverty from the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday vowed that he would continue struggle for the rights of people and eliminating poverty from the country.

Addressing a workers convention here at the Gilani House, Bilawal said the PPP was the party of people, which was determined to fight for their rights.

He expressed concern over the high petrol prices and Urea crisis, calling to address the problems of farmers on priority.

Bilawal said his party's campaign would enter a new phase on February 27 when they would start their march from Karachi to Islamabad via GT Road.

He said PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was in Pakistan despite his illness. Similarly, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also in the country, which showed their commitment for pro-people struggle, he added.