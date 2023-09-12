Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to defeat the anti-state elements at the hustings.

Addressing people at Syedwala Bypass, here, Bilawal recalled the challenges faced by the PPP during the previous elections, such as the martyrdom of Ms. Benazir Bhutto and the abduction of Ali Haider Gilani, yet the party contested the polls.

He said general elections were inevitable though the same could be delayed.

Bilawal also expressed gratitude to Multan for its unwavering support for the PPP, highlighting its commitment to democracy.

He recalled the historic victory of Musa Gilani in the by-elections, which marked a significant achievement for the PPP Party in Multan and added that Multan had never disappointed him.

"When I visited Multan during the movement against the puppet (IK government), the people of Multan extended complete support towards PPP", said Bilawal.

He added that they removed Khan's government in a democratic manner.

Bilawal hoped that the people of Multan would continue to extend support to PPP in the future.