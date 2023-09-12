Open Menu

Bilawal Vows To Defeat Anti-state Elements In Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to defeat the anti-state elements at the hustings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to defeat the anti-state elements at the hustings.

Addressing people at Syedwala Bypass, here, Bilawal recalled the challenges faced by the PPP during the previous elections, such as the martyrdom of Ms. Benazir Bhutto and the abduction of Ali Haider Gilani, yet the party contested the polls.

He said general elections were inevitable though the same could be delayed.

Bilawal also expressed gratitude to Multan for its unwavering support for the PPP, highlighting its commitment to democracy.

He recalled the historic victory of Musa Gilani in the by-elections, which marked a significant achievement for the PPP Party in Multan and added that Multan had never disappointed him.

"When I visited Multan during the movement against the puppet (IK government), the people of Multan extended complete support towards PPP", said Bilawal.

He added that they removed Khan's government in a democratic manner.

Bilawal hoped that the people of Multan would continue to extend support to PPP in the future.

Related Topics

Multan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto Democracy Ali Haider Gilani Same Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

2 minutes ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

10 minutes ago
 Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss ..

Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss lead

10 minutes ago
 At least 2,300 dead in Libya floods 'calamity', th ..

At least 2,300 dead in Libya floods 'calamity', thousands missing

11 minutes ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

11 minutes ago
 Jamaican youth minister meets FM Jilani

Jamaican youth minister meets FM Jilani

27 minutes ago
Stocks struggle ahead of key US inflation data

Stocks struggle ahead of key US inflation data

13 minutes ago
 Ex world number one Halep gets four-year doping ba ..

Ex world number one Halep gets four-year doping ban from tennis

27 minutes ago
 Shaheed Lance Naik Abdur Rehman laid to rest with ..

Shaheed Lance Naik Abdur Rehman laid to rest with full military honour

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

38 minutes ago
 Human rights in Afghanistan 'in a state of collaps ..

Human rights in Afghanistan 'in a state of collapse', warns UN rights chief

38 minutes ago
 Rawal Raj remarkable document, message for every P ..

Rawal Raj remarkable document, message for every Pakistani: National Assembly Sp ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan