Bilawal Vows To Eradicate Poverty, Unemployment After Coming Into Power

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said the people of Sanghar have given their decision in favour of the PPP by giving a warm welcome

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said the people of Sanghar have given their decision in favour of the PPP by giving a warm welcome.

Addressing a public meeting in Shahdadpur tehsil of district Sanghar, he assured that the PPP ten-point manifesto would eliminate poverty and unemployment in the country. We have planned to expand the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to alleviate the difficulties of deserving women.

He said, “I will double the salaries and give free electricity to the poor people through solar systems up to 300 units”.

In Sindh, PPP was constructing 2 million houses for the flood victims and giving them ownership rights and intend to replicate this effort across Pakistan, therefore PPP candidates should be made successful in the general elections, he added.

Bilawal said PPP after coming into power will issue “Hari Card'' to the farmers, and through this card, they will be able to avail facilities of insurance, while the youth will also be given better opportunities for employment and education.

He said that PPP intends to introduce the “Bhook Mitao Program'' at the Union Council level and no child in the country will sleep hungry, unemployed youth will be given a “Benazir Youth Card” besides this, youth centres will be established so that youth can get skill development at these centres.

He asked the people of Sanghar for Shazia Marri and Salahuddin Junejo as they would represent them in the parliament.

