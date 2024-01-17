Bilawal Vows To Eradicate Poverty, Unemployment After Coming Into Power
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said the people of Sanghar have given their decision in favour of the PPP by giving a warm welcome
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said the people of Sanghar have given their decision in favour of the PPP by giving a warm welcome.
Addressing a public meeting in Shahdadpur tehsil of district Sanghar, he assured that the PPP ten-point manifesto would eliminate poverty and unemployment in the country. We have planned to expand the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to alleviate the difficulties of deserving women.
He said, “I will double the salaries and give free electricity to the poor people through solar systems up to 300 units”.
In Sindh, PPP was constructing 2 million houses for the flood victims and giving them ownership rights and intend to replicate this effort across Pakistan, therefore PPP candidates should be made successful in the general elections, he added.
Bilawal said PPP after coming into power will issue “Hari Card'' to the farmers, and through this card, they will be able to avail facilities of insurance, while the youth will also be given better opportunities for employment and education.
He said that PPP intends to introduce the “Bhook Mitao Program'' at the Union Council level and no child in the country will sleep hungry, unemployed youth will be given a “Benazir Youth Card” besides this, youth centres will be established so that youth can get skill development at these centres.
He asked the people of Sanghar for Shazia Marri and Salahuddin Junejo as they would represent them in the parliament.
Recent Stories
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..
Indictment against PTI founder in Al-Qadir trust case deferred
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area15 minutes ago
-
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections15 minutes ago
-
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projects: Mayor Karachi15 minutes ago
-
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process15 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad15 minutes ago
-
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG52 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing52 minutes ago
-
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems1 hour ago
-
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation56 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money56 minutes ago
-
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, violates int’l law, ..56 minutes ago
-
Indictment against PTI founder in Al-Qadir trust case deferred57 minutes ago