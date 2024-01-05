Bilawal vows to implement late Bhutto’s manifesto of food, shelter and clothing

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday expressed his commitment to implement the late founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's manifesto of “food, shelter, and clothing” to bolster the nation's strength and prosperity.

Bilawal emphasized that every action taken by the late leader demonstrated political foresight and a deep dedication to Pakistan.

He made these remarks in a special message commemorating the 96th birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to the former prime minister, Bilawal declared the PPP's dedication to realizing the goals outlined in ZA Bhutto's manifesto as a means to address issues such as inflation, unemployment, and poverty.

“We aim to transform Pakistan into a prosperous and robust nation, following the principles of Quaid-e-Awam,” Bilawal added.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, born on January 5, 1928, in Larkana and educated at Berkeley and Oxford, pursued legal training at Lincoln's Inn. His political journey commenced as a cabinet member under President Iskander Mirza, and he later held various ministries during President Ayub Khan's military rule.

In 1967, Bhutto founded the Pakistan People's Party, serving as the President of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973 and as the Prime Minister from 1973 to 1977.