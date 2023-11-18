Open Menu

Bilawal Vows To Transform Politics For Public Welfare

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2023 | 05:16 PM

The PPP chairman says the present day politics is not enjoyable as the situation is totally different.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2023) Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted that despite the challenges of the 16-month government, they are prepared to participate in the upcoming elections with a focus on alleviating the public from the burden of inflation.

Speaking at a party convention on Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lamented the historical lack of a level playing field in past elections and emphasized the party's readiness for the upcoming electoral battle without aligning with any other political group.

Declaring their commitment to a new era in politics, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed dissatisfaction with the current political climate, stating that they were not deriving enjoyment from the circumstances at hand. He urged the public to seek change by abandoning old-fashioned politics and traditional politicians, suggesting that people gather in mosques to pray for the nation's well-being.

Highlighting the need for a shift towards supporting the younger generation over repeatedly endorsing individuals for the prime minister's office, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged to introduce a fresh approach to politics aimed at ending division and implementing policies that would benefit the public.

Encouraging unity among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he stressed that overcoming internal differences in the coming months would pave the way for electoral success. Bilawal assured that, with sincere efforts from the people, no alliances would be necessary for PPP's victory.

In a bid to enhance inclusivity, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced plans to establish a women's wing within the party. Reflecting on the current political landscape, he noted that this year presented a unique opportunity for PPP, emphasizing that victory could be secured through hard work and dedication.

Expressing a commitment to serve the people of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari concluded by seeking the support of the public in their collective struggle for a better political future.

