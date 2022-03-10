UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Wants Legal Action Against PM’s Threat To Zardari

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2022 | 01:14 PM

Bilawal wants legal action against PM’s threat to Zardari

The PPP Chairman says they are weighing legal options over issue of drone that hit his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2022) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan after he said that former president Asif Ali Zardari would be his next target.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed serious concerns over drone that hit his younger brother Aseefa Bhutto Zardari during the Awami march and over the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he said Asif Ali Zardari would be his next target.

He expressed these words in an aggressive press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said they would take legal action over the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The drone attack on Aseefa Bhutto, he said, was a lesson for the Bhutto family.

The PPP Chairman said that they would be successful in their democratic fight against PTI government. He sated that they took out rally from Karachi to Islamabad and witnessed that people wanted to get rid of Imran government.

Bilawal also criticized Imran Khan by targeting first lady Bushra Bibi. He stated that they were informed that Bibi was being approached for transfer and posting in the bureaucracy and that Usman Buzdar also approached for his appointment as Punjab Chief Minister.

The PPP chairman asked Prime Minister Imran Khan as who was he to abuse Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He stated that he could not use such language what Imran Khan was using.

He went on to

>