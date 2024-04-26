Bilawal Wants Students To Have Access To All Facilities: Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah
Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives, Sindh, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted our libraries to be modern and equipped with the latest books, where students in Sindh could have access to all facilities
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Directorate of Public Libraries, Sindh here Friday.
DG Libraries Sindh Ejaz Sheikh while briefing the minister, said that there were currently 44 public libraries in all six divisions of Sindh and due to a large number of students and book readers, the libraries needed to be expanded.
He said that due to no recruitment since 2013, 419 out of 645 posts from grade 1 to 19 were still vacant, so the Directorate of Public Libraries was facing a severe staff shortage.
He briefed that for the convenience of the readers, more than 100 million books were available on the e-library portal, from where readers can study their favorite books at any time and from anywhere.
The provincial minister said, our intentions are good and firmed and I will soon visit all libraries to review public facilities and modern books. He warned that any kind of falsehood, wrong briefing, or excuse related to public interest would not be tolerated.
On this occasion, DG Libraries Sindh Ejaz Sheikh, Directors of Libraries Muhammad Arshad Patoli, Ghulam Sarwar Channer, Bashir Baloch, Shabbir Leghari, Abdul Majid Kluoi, and Assistant Directors Gul Muneer Jirawar, Javed Iqbal, Sheraz Sheikh and others were also present.
