Bilawal Wants To Transform AJK On Pattern Of Larkana: Gandapur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:34 AM

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to transform Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on the pattern of Larkana which had become the symbol of poverty, hunger and corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to transform Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on the pattern of Larkana which had become the symbol of poverty, hunger and corruption.

Responding to Bilawal's public meeting in Nakyal, he said during the by-polls in Khushab, the PPP chairman badly failed to bring his party workers out from even a single constituency.

Bilawal would experience the same situation in the AJK general elections, he added.

He said Bilawal's long speeches in Gilgit Baltistan could not work and finally his party destined to defeat in the elections there.

Regarding giving Pakistan's airbases to the United States, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically said Pakistan would not allow any one to use its soil for the subversive activities against any other country.

He alleged that PPP had always offered its allegiance to the US.

