Bilawal Warns Sindh Cabinet Members,seeks Performance

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:46 PM

Bilawal warns Sindh Cabinet members,seeks performance

PPP Chairman lashed out at the provincial ministers for poor performance, says their his political struggle is being damaged.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday came down hard upon members of the Sindh cabinet for thier poor performance, saying that mend your ways as many options were there as he could not bear it anymore.

Bilawal Bhutto warned the provincial ministers to improve thier performance and be on the right track as the bad performance of his party's ministers caused damage to his political struggle. He expressed these views while chairing meeting of the provincial cabinet.

"Focus on your performance in your areas and address the problems of the citizens," Chairman directed the ministers.

He also strongly criticized the poor performance of prison, transport and local government departments. On other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also called cabinet's meeting to discuss national issues including the inflation and unemployment. The meeting was also called to discuss the economic and political situations in the country. National Tarrif policy was also part of meeting agenda and the PM would take cabinet members into confidence regarding many matters especially about the economy.

