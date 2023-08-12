Open Menu

Bilawal Will Be Next Prime Minister: Says Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Bilawal will be next Prime Minister: Says Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Hyderabad leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has lauded the leadership of PPP and Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah for their five-year performance for the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Hyderabad leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has lauded the leadership of PPP and Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah for their five-year performance for the province.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Arain pointed out that the improvements made in Sindh are better than those in any other province.

He emphasized that substantial implementation has been carried out on significant projects in Sindh, ensuring benefits for the province's people, adding that the population living in rural areas of the province is suffering from backwardness, therefore party and its leadership have been trying since day one to raise the standard of living of those people.

He also mentioned that this commitment is clear not just from starting different projects to develop things like roads and jobs for people, but also from starting various plans to progress in the agriculture sector.

He mentioned that there was a flood situation in most of the areas of Sindh last year that caused immense loss, but Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah worked day and night for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees according to the vision of the party leadership.

Arain, concluded by expressing his confidence that in the coming days, once again there will be a PPP government in the country and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the Prime Minister of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister Flood Agriculture Hyderabad Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

PSN inaugurates 5th essential clinical workshop at ..

PSN inaugurates 5th essential clinical workshop at QIH

20 seconds ago
 UAE President and Iraqi PM discuss bilateral ties ..

UAE President and Iraqi PM discuss bilateral ties during phone call

22 minutes ago
 Police bust gang of motorbike lifters, recover sto ..

Police bust gang of motorbike lifters, recover stolen vehicles

23 seconds ago
 Youth future builders of nation: Prime Minister Sh ..

Youth future builders of nation: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

25 seconds ago
 International Youth & Independence Day ceremony at ..

International Youth & Independence Day ceremony at Emergency Services Department ..

2 minutes ago
 Preparations continue to celebrate Independence Da ..

Preparations continue to celebrate Independence Day

1 hour ago
CM Bizenjo to ensure development in every corner o ..

CM Bizenjo to ensure development in every corner of Balochistan

1 hour ago
 FESCO invites applications for recruitment

FESCO invites applications for recruitment

1 hour ago
 EU welcomes oil transfer from decaying ship in Red ..

EU welcomes oil transfer from decaying ship in Red Sea

1 hour ago
 Football: Premier League results

Football: Premier League results

1 hour ago
 HCC to organize National Flag hoisting ceremony on ..

HCC to organize National Flag hoisting ceremony on 14 August

1 hour ago
 China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan