Bilawal Will Bring Stability If PPP Wins, Says Murad Ali Shah
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The former Sindh Chief Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party's leader Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will bring stability to the country if his party wins in general election.
Talking to the media after chairing a meeting of the party's Hyderabad division leaders here on Saturday, Shah said the PPP was winning support from all the 4 provinces for the upcoming elections.
"The people who used to say that the PPP has been wiped out should see that one on one electoral battle is underway between the PPP and the N league in the country," he asserted.
He recalled that twice similar situations were faced by the PPP when it's election symbols were changed but former Prime Minister and PPP's Chairperson Benazir Bhutto through her leadership quality managed the situation.
The former CM said that the Bilawal had shared the PPP's election manifesto which aimed to boost the economy and support the youth, farmers and labours.
He said the political opponents who claim that PPP was no longer popular in Sindh should tell how many candidates had they fielded in the province.
He informed that Bilawal would address a large public meeting of the PPP in Hyderabad on February 4.
He claimed that the planned public meeting would be the largest in the city's history.
He expressed hope that the PPP would win 50 seats of the National Assembly from Sindh.
The PPP's leaders including Waqar Mehdi, Aajiz Dhamra, Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Waseem Rajput and others were present on the occasion.
APP/zmb
