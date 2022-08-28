UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Will Not Abandon People During Painful Situation: Asif Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 08:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has said that it is a painful situation due to rains and floods.

He himself would have been present with the victims in such a situation if his health had permitted.

President Zardari in a statement said that Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not leave the people alone. 'We believe in the Almighty Allah and will succeed in helping people emerge from this difficult situation.

The government will definitely fulfil the responsibility of rehabilitating the rain and flood victims.

President Zardari instructed all PPP ministers and assembly members to stay among the people of their Constituencies. The Benazir Income Support Program should be further expanded and all possible assistance should be given to the poor victims of floods.

He asked the government of Pakistan to help the poor by mobilizing Baitul-Mal. He said that the political paradise is under the feet of the people.

Asif Ali Zardari promised the victims of flood that the PPP will not rest until their rehabilitation. politics can wait as this is the time to serve the people, he added.

Universities- Relief Camps Sindh govt directs to establish flood relief camps in varsities Sindh Universities Minister Ismail Rahu has issued a letter to the Vice Chancellors of 27 universities while directing all the government and private universities of the province to set up flood relief camps to collect funds, clothes, food and required things for rain-fllood-affectees.

Ismail Rahu said that the funds, clothes, food and other goods collected from the universities should be distributed among the affectees, said a communique here on Saturday.

He further advised that if any Faculty member who wants to help the affectees can help them because It is our national duty to stand by our sisters and brothers in this trying time.

Ismail Rahu also advised to establish medical camps on the premises of universities, so that rain and flood affectees can be helped.

