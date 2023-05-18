UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Will Visit AJK To Highlight Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Bilawal will visit AJK to highlight Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Azad Kashmir from May 21 to 23, 2023 to highlight Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The case of Kashmir has been fought by the Pakistan People's Party on every forum, he said adding that during his recent visit, the Foreign Minister will tell the world about the ongoing Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

He further informed that the G-20 conference is going to be held in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, against which Pakistan has always protested. "We raised this case on every forum that it should not be held in IIOJK" he said.

In this regard, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will go to Muzaffarabad from Islamabad on 21st, where he will also address the Kashmir Assembly, talk to the media and will stay in Kashmir till 23rd May, 2023.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that May 9 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan, adding Pakistan People's Party strongly condemned these events in which government properties and military installations were burnt.

PTI members have also condemned the 09 May heinous incidents and clearly said that those responsible should be punished, he added.

He said that we may have political differences with each other but such situations have never arisen in the past.

Imran Khan had given a call on which his workers did this, he lamented over the situation. PTI's own party leaders are condemning these incidents.

He said that Imran Khan did not appear in the NAB court even yesterday and he pretended that he was about to be arrested.

Pakistan People's Party respected the courts, he said and added Ms. Benazir Bhutto appeared in every court.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that Imran Khan always used women and children as a shield. During his rule, he arrest our party's women from their homes and locked them in jails, and now PTI leaders are hiding for fear of arrest. There is a separate law for Imran Khan and others in the country. He said that many people of PTI have contacted PPP.

People's Party has called a meeting of the Central Executive Committee on the situation in the country, Kundi added. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will take the party into confidence regarding the National Security meeting, adding, tomorrow evening in the press conference in Karachi, everything will be told to the media.

He said that the People's Party believes that negotiations are the only solution to the problems.

"Pakistan Army is protecting our borders. Pakistan Army belongs to all of us. We all should respect it" he added.

