UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Writes To President UNSC, SG UNGA On Alarming Situation In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Bilawal writes to President UNSC, SG UNGA on alarming situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has addressed a letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary General drawing attention to the alarming situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), especially India's ongoing unlawful measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

In his letter, the foreign minister regretted India's continued denial of the right of self-determination to the people of IIOJK. He recalled that the unilateral measures undertaken by India since August 5, 2019 in IIOJK, including the on-going systematic efforts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, were in blatant violation of international law, including the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

He underscored that the Indian government was making expeditious moves to register as many as 2.5 million new voters in the IIOJK before the upcoming local elections in the region, to meddle with and further alter the demographic make-up of the occupied territory.

The foreign minister reiterated that the only legal basis for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions stipulating final disposition of the state through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

Bilawal called upon the UN Security Council to take immediate cognizance of the ongoing illegal and unilateral actions by India to change the demographic composition of IIOJK; remind India that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute; and prevail upon India to let the people of IIOJK determine their own future.

The foreign minister also urged the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General to make concerted efforts to promote a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution United Nations Jammu Geneva August 2019 Government Million

Recent Stories

NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

15 minutes ago
 Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete out ..

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete outcomes: Asif

2 hours ago
 "One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges ..

"One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges Pakistan's nukes lack cohesio ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral developm ..

Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral development partners discuss floods is ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.