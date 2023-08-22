Open Menu

Bilawal, Zardari Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Security Personnel In South Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari have expressed their profound sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of security personnel in South Waziristan

"The martyrs are the heroes of the nation who sacrificed their lives protecting the motherland and fighting against the terrorists," they added.

They condoled with the families of the martyred soldiers of security forces, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

They said that the war against terrorists will continue till the elimination of the last terrorist and their patrons.

