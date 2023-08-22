Bilawal, Zardari grieved over martyrdom of security personnel in South Waziristan

Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari have expressed their profound sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of security personnel in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari have expressed their profound sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of security personnel in South Waziristan.

"The martyrs are the heroes of the nation who sacrificed their lives protecting the motherland and fighting against the terrorists," they added.

They condoled with the families of the martyred soldiers of security forces, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

They said that the war against terrorists will continue till the elimination of the last terrorist and their patrons.