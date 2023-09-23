SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The 35th birthday of Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was celebrated under the auspices of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sialkot.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the residence of PPP District General Secretary Khan Shehbaz Khan, in which the 35th birthday cake of Bilawal Bhutto was also cut.

The PPP leader said Bilawal Bhutto stressed in his message working for development of the country and taking it forward.

He said PPP was the only party which could lead the country on the path to development and prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by Chaudhry Asif Gujjar, District President PPP Chaudhry Azhar Hasan Advocate, Senior Vice President (SVP) PPP District Sialkot Syed Riaz Shah, District Information Secretary Malik Shaukat Awan, District Deputy Information Secretary Master Muhammad Shafi and PPP local leaderships.