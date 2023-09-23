Open Menu

Bilawal's Birthday Celebrated In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Bilawal's birthday celebrated in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The 35th birthday of Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was celebrated under the auspices of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sialkot.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the residence of PPP District General Secretary Khan Shehbaz Khan, in which the 35th birthday cake of Bilawal Bhutto was also cut.

The PPP leader said Bilawal Bhutto stressed in his message working for development of the country and taking it forward.

He said PPP was the only party which could lead the country on the path to development and prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by Chaudhry Asif Gujjar, District President PPP Chaudhry Azhar Hasan Advocate, Senior Vice President (SVP) PPP District Sialkot Syed Riaz Shah, District Information Secretary Malik Shaukat Awan, District Deputy Information Secretary Master Muhammad Shafi and PPP local leaderships.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Lead Sialkot Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

5 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

20 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

50 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan