ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Altaf Hussain Wani has appreciated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his effective articulation of Pakistan's principled stance on the issue of Kashmir on India's soil.

Wani said that Bhutto Zardri's bold remarks on Kashmir reflected the true sentiments of Kashmiri people who have been engaged in a just struggle for the right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC leader said that the foreign minister not only adopted a firm stand on the key issues of conflict between India and Pakistan but also highlighted the centrality of Kashmir dispute and his country's demand that New Delhi should revoke all the illegal actions it had taken on and after 5th August 2019.

He said that Pakistan has clearly stated that before the resumption of talks, India must review the unilateral decision the fascist Indian government took in brazen violation of the UNSC resolutions.

Altaf Hussain Wani said that the Government of Pakistan has made a wise and right decision of not resuming talks with India until New Delhi takes back its 5th August decision.

Meanwhile, the APHC leader took a strong exception to Indian foreign minister Jaishankar's undiplomatic outburst against Pakistan and its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and termed his uncouth remarks as deeply reflective of his coarse mind and bad ethos.

"It doesn't auger well for a person like Jaishankar, who is himself a spokesman of an apartheid regime that has a history of promoting terror, killing and persecuting minorities in their own country, to blame Pakistan or pass a derogatory remark against a foreign dignitary", he said.

Commenting on the Indian Minister's Attot Aung matra, Wani said, " Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute that would continue to haunt Indian rulers unless the dispute is resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions". Terming India as usurper, he said that no piece of legislation can change the disputed status of the region. He said that the people of Kashmir have rejected the attempted annexation of Kashmir and made abundantly clear that India can not hold them hostage at gun point.