Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen Tuesday hailed his party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's bold stance on Kashmir amid a G20 meeting held in Srinagar Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen Tuesday hailed his party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's bold stance on Kashmir amid a G20 meeting held in Srinagar Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, he said it was Pakistan's success on the diplomatic front that convinced China, Turkey, and other countries to refrain from participating in the G20 conference.

PPP, Tareen said would continue to support the right of self-determination of its Kashmirs brothers and sisters till their achievement of freedom.

India has deployed millions of troops in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, despite this, the Indian Army has completely failed to suppress the voice of Kashmirs' right to self-determination, he said.