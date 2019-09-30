Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the claim of Bilawal Zardari that the federal government would be gone by the coming December is just a pipe-dream

He said thousands of cases including the cases of Karo-kari are pending. He said Azadi March of opposition would fail. He said people now know the true and false politicians and they know who is in politics for the nation and country and who is in politics for vested interests.Addressing a press conference here on Monday outside the Sindh Assembly along with other PTI PMAs, he said mega corruption of the rulers has deprived the masses of Sindh of their basic rights, as all budget money is devoured by the corruption mafia.He said I have recently visited whole Sindh, where AIDS is spreading fast, and people even do not get dog-bite vaccine.

He said previous day also a citizen, Nainon Bheel, was not given ambulance in Tharparkar and he was told that the petrol account of the Mithi government hospital has been closed.Commenting on poor sanitary conditions in Karachi, he asked the provincial government of Sindh to repair broken gutter lines in length and breadth of the megacity before developing Nehr-e-Khayyam.

He said the PPP ministers are talking about developing the Nehr-e-Khayyam but they are not telling who will repair gutter lines and remove garbage hills from the megacity. He said in fact the PPP has made whole Sindh a gutteristan.He said Karachi is the crown of whole Pakistan including Sindh.

He said when we talk about Karachi's problems our opponents say that we are talking about two Sindhs. He said the provincial rulers have initiated my clean Karachi drive' while whole Sindh is a big garbage dump.