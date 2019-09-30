UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal's Claim Just A Pipe-dream: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:09 PM

Bilawal's claim just a pipe-dream: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the claim of Bilawal Zardari that the federal government would be gone by the coming December is just a pipe-dream

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the claim of Bilawal Zardari that the Federal government would be gone by the coming December is just a pipe-dream.He predicted that the prediction Bilawal Zardari in Sindh that the federal government not last beyond this December is a pipe dream.

He said thousands of cases including the cases of Karo-kari are pending. He said Azadi March of opposition would fail. He said people now know the true and false politicians and they know who is in politics for the nation and country and who is in politics for vested interests.Addressing a press conference here on Monday outside the Sindh Assembly along with other PTI PMAs, he said mega corruption of the rulers has deprived the masses of Sindh of their basic rights, as all budget money is devoured by the corruption mafia.He said I have recently visited whole Sindh, where AIDS is spreading fast, and people even do not get dog-bite vaccine.

He said previous day also a citizen, Nainon Bheel, was not given ambulance in Tharparkar and he was told that the petrol account of the Mithi government hospital has been closed.Commenting on poor sanitary conditions in Karachi, he asked the provincial government of Sindh to repair broken gutter lines in length and breadth of the megacity before developing Nehr-e-Khayyam.

He said the PPP ministers are talking about developing the Nehr-e-Khayyam but they are not telling who will repair gutter lines and remove garbage hills from the megacity. He said in fact the PPP has made whole Sindh a gutteristan.He said Karachi is the crown of whole Pakistan including Sindh.

He said when we talk about Karachi's problems our opponents say that we are talking about two Sindhs. He said the provincial rulers have initiated my clean Karachi drive' while whole Sindh is a big garbage dump.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf AIDS Poor Budget Azadi March Tharparkar Money December National University All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Ailing French airline XL halts flights as bankrupt ..

1 minute ago

AU, UN develop road map to guide anti-terror activ ..

1 minute ago

Zelenskyy Dismisses Danyliuk As Ukrainian National ..

1 minute ago

Package being prepared for rehabilitation of earth ..

1 minute ago

Iraq reopens border crossing with Syria

7 minutes ago

Less Than Half of UK Firms on Board With Gov't Com ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.