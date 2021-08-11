UrduPoint.com

Bilawal's Confidence Of Winning Next Karachi Is Mere Day-dreaming: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Bilawal's confidence of winning next Karachi is mere day-dreaming: Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, termed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's claims of winning elections from Karachi as day dreaming and said that PPP has not provided any facility to the metropolis in previous 13 years.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said that PPP, during their 13 year long government in Sindh, could not run a single bus in Karachi nor they added one additional drop to water supply system of the largest city of the country.

During PPP regime Karachi- that was once dubbed as city of lights has been included among the ten filthiest cities of the world; he said adding that PPP in 13 years given nothing but a rejected person- Murtaza Wahab- to Karachi.

People of Sindh were well aware of performance of PPP regime and in the next election not only Karachi but the entire province would reject them who were dreaming of election victory on the basis of dismal performance and prolonged poor governance in Sindh, he noted.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also refuted statement of Bilawal Zardari that not a single rupee was spent out of Rs 1100 billion package and termed it an irresponsible statement.

He said that PPP chairman has portrayed only one side of the coin and he was right to the extent that Sindh government had not spent even a rupee in the regard.

Federal government's share in the package was 62 percent while remaining 38 percent was the share of Sindh government, Sheikh informed and added that Federal government was spending Rs 35 billion on Orangi, Mehmoodabad, and Gujjar nullahs and 80 percent work has been completed.

Track of green line was complete while buses have arrived at the Karachi port as well; Haleem said and hoped that green line service would be on the roads in September this year.

Significant progress was recorded on two other transport sector projects, freight terminal and Karachi Circular Railway, as well, he added.

Work on another important project for bulk supply of water to Karachi K-4 has been expedited after handing over the project to WAPDA, Haleem Sheikh said.

