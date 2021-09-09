ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday lampooned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Zardari for having wished to form his party's government at the center saying his dream would remain ever elusive.

Reacting to the PPP Chairman's anti-government remarks, the minister, in a news statement, asked Bilalwal to stop contemplating formation of his party's government either at Federal or provincial level as even the citizens of Sindh were set to reject him in the next election.

"Parchi (chit) chairman Bilawal is day dreaming about forming [his party] government. There is no restriction on having such dreams," he mocked Bilawal and said even Jiyalas were forced to reconsider their affiliation with a 'corrupt' party which had completely ruined by him and his father Asif Zardari.

He dared Bilawal to bring forth details of a single mega project executed by the PPP led government in the last 13 years.

It seemed that the federal government was working in all the sectors to ensure provision of basic amenities including clean drinking water, education, better road infrastructure and health to people of Sindh, he said while advising Bilawal to pay heed to resolving basic issues of the provincial dwellers.

He lashed out at the PPP government and Bilawal for leaving the people of Sindh at mercy of hoarders, profiteers and tanker mafia.

Farrukh lambasted the PPP for blaming rats after being caught embezzling wheat worth billions of rupees.

The minister said it was time for holding Zardari accountability, asking Bilawal to tell as to where and when his father would return the looted money.

He said the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taking concrete measures for socio-economic development of the masses. Besides, a network of development was being laid out across the country without any discrimination.

Farrukh said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a popular personality across the globe and had earned respect of all and sundry.

It was PM Imran Khan who spoke with the world leaders on equal footing, he said while drawing his comparison with the past rulers of country who used to be apologetic while dealing with the global leadership.