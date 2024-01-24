Open Menu

Bilawal’s Hyderabad Public Meeting To Be Milestone For General Elections: Nisar Khuhro

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milestone for general elections: Nisar Khuhro

The Pakistan People's Party Sindh President Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Wednesday said the public meeting of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Hyderabad on February 4 will be historic and people will warmly welcome their young leader

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party Sindh President Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Wednesday said the public meeting of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Hyderabad on February 4 will be historic and people will warmly welcome their young leader.

He expressed these views while visiting various places of Hyderabad city in connection with the preparations for the public meeting. According to a statement, on this occasion, general secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi, information secretary Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, Ali Muhammad Sahito, Ahsaan Abro, Engr.

Sikandar Hayat and other leaders and workers were with him.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given us the slogan of tolerance and PPP's competition is not with other political parties rather the party is confronting poverty, inflation and unemployment.

Nisar Khuhro said that in difficult times, the party raised the slogan “Pakistan Khape” and never confronted the institutions, and today, PPP political opponents are worried because of the party's positive approach.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Young Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party February Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials ..

ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials from supporting candidates

18 minutes ago
 CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren

CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren

19 minutes ago
 IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons

IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons

19 minutes ago
 SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thoug ..

SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'

19 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's b ..

AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's brother

23 minutes ago
 Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion

Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion

23 minutes ago
Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal ..

Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal thriller

23 minutes ago
 All arrangements swiftly completing for general el ..

All arrangements swiftly completing for general election: Commissioner Rawalpind ..

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awaren ..

Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awareness session in educational ins ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjeel asks public for vote in next elections to ..

Sharjeel asks public for vote in next elections to bring change

21 minutes ago
 SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Us ..

SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Usman

21 minutes ago
 AJK PM prioritizes constitutional supremacy and ru ..

AJK PM prioritizes constitutional supremacy and rule of law

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan