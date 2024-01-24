Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milestone for general elections: Nisar Khuhro

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 10:32 PM
The Pakistan People's Party Sindh President Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Wednesday said the public meeting of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Hyderabad on February 4 will be historic and people will warmly welcome their young leader
He expressed these views while visiting various places of Hyderabad city in connection with the preparations for the public meeting. According to a statement, on this occasion, general secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi, information secretary Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, Ali Muhammad Sahito, Ahsaan Abro, Engr.
Sikandar Hayat and other leaders and workers were with him.
He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given us the slogan of tolerance and PPP's competition is not with other political parties rather the party is confronting poverty, inflation and unemployment.
Nisar Khuhro said that in difficult times, the party raised the slogan “Pakistan Khape” and never confronted the institutions, and today, PPP political opponents are worried because of the party's positive approach.
