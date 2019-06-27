Bilawal’s NA chamber has a special massage chair for Asif Zardari

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Bilawal has been allotted a minister-level chamber

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th June, 2019) Renowned journalist Dr Shahid Masood said that Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari have been allotted a special chamber in National Assembly despite not being leader of opposition.

He said that the chamber allotted to Bilawal is of minister-level. Bilawal is found in that chamber while Asif Zardari also spends most of the day there.

Dr Shahid Masood said that a special thing about this chamber is that it has a massage chair where Asif Zardari sits. He said that Asif Zardari likes to use this massage chair.

However, the journalist said, what’s interesting is that how this massage chair was brought to National Assembly and on whose order.

He said that this is for the first time a massage chair has been placed in National Assembly.

Moreover, he said, Asif Zardari has been appointed as the member of three standing committees of National Assembly.