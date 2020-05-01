UrduPoint.com
Bilawal's News Conference Charge A Sheet Against Sindh Government, PPP: Murad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said the news conference of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was a charge sheet against his party and the Sindh government.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader only indulged in political rhetoric and made a failed attempt to put the blame his party government's failures on the Federation, he said in a statement.

Murad Saeed said despite the full support of the Federation, Bilawal had nothing to show as achievement of his party's government today. Health was a provincial matter which the provincial government had failed to handle the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Ridiculing the PPP leadership, he said they were waiting for funds under the Narional Financal Commission Award so that they could misappropriate them.

He said the Sindh ruling party leaders were expert in money laundering, managing fake accounts and manipulating fake companies, but they looked towards the Federation when the issue of the people's welfare arouse.

He questioned as to what the ruling PPP had done in Sindh except the blockade of poor workers in the name of lockdown across the province.

He said the federal and other three provincial governments were busy in saving the people from the coronavirus whereas the Sindh chief minister was busy in protecting the ill-gotten wealth of Asif Zardari and Bilawal Zardari.

Murad Saeed said that from day one Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had been indulging in political point scoring while the people of province were left at the mercy of the pandemic. He was rather busy in protecting the corruption and corrupt characters, while the Federal Government done everything from the distribution of cash to the delivery of medical supplies in Sindh.

He said it was on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directive, Rs 12,000 per family among 12 million poor families people was distributed in a very transparent manner, but on the contrary there was noting on ground to substantiate the claims of distribution of ration by the Sindh government .

He said long speeches and rhetoric could not conceal the bad deeds. The rulers had cheated the people of Sindh in the time of crisis but they should be ready for accountability for their misdeeds, he added.

