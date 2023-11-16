Bilawal’s one-week KP visit from Nov 17

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would start his one-week visit to different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 17.

During his visit, Bilawal Bhutto would address the Workers Convention in Abbottabad on November 16, Mardan on November 17, Peshawar on November 18, Nowshera on 20, Dir on November 21 and Chitral on November 22.