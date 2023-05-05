ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Vice President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab Chapter, Rana Rafaqat Ali Khan on Thursday said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa, India would help improve the country's regional, trade and defense ties with the member states.

In an exclusive chat with APP, Rafaqat said that it was after 12 years that any Pakistani Foreign Minister was on a visit to India to attend an international event.

Rana Rafaqat said that the SCO moot had a huge significance due to its regional scope and outreach encompassing China, India, Pakistan, the Central Asian Republics and others.

He added that the organization of the regional nations had the membership of four nuclear powers that further enhanced its importance among the global forums.

He believed that the conference would help maintain the balance of power in the region. "It will also extend an opportunity to the foreign minister to discuss issues pertaining to Afghanistan at the forum to further improve peace and stability in the region which is mutually beneficial for all," he added.

Rana Rafaqat said that this forum would also help the country to take initiative to get the benefit of the trade routes of Asian region to improve its economy and defence ties with the regional partners.

