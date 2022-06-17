UrduPoint.com

Bilawal's Remarks On India Interpreted Out Of Context: FO

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Bilawal's remarks on India interpreted out of context: FO

In response to some media queries and press reports about remarks made by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding relations with India in his address at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), the Spokesperson Foreign Office stated here on Friday that these views were being interpreted out of context and portrayed incorrectly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :In response to some media queries and press reports about remarks made by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding relations with India in his address at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), the Spokesperson Foreign Office stated here on Friday that these views were being interpreted out of context and portrayed incorrectly.

There was no change in Pakistan's policy on India on which there was a national consensus, said the foreign office's spokesperson.

Pakistan had always desired cooperative relations with all its neighbours, including India, he added.

He said,"We have consistently advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core Jammu and Kashmir dispute." "It is, however, India's unabated hostility and retrogressive steps that have vitiated the environment and impeded the prospects of peace and cooperation.

" "The onus, therefore, remained on India to take the necessary steps to create an enabling environment conducive for meaningful and result-oriented dialogue," he added.

The foreign minister clearly articulated this perspective, referring to India's illegal and unilateral actions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on 5 August 2019, describing them as an assault on the rights of the Kashmiri people, as well as rising Islamophobia in India, that created an environment unconducive for meaningful engagement.

"The foreign minister's remarks are better understood in the overall context of his key message of conflict resolution that he emphasised in his address at the think tank event," he stated.

