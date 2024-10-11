Bilawal’s Stance On Constitutional Courts Represents Voice Of Masses: Governor Punjab
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s stance on the creation of constitutional courts represents collective voice of the masses in the country.
Talking to the media men at the residence of deceased journalist Ikhlaq Bajwa here on Friday evening, he said that constitutional courts are need of the hour, adding that litigants had to move from pillar to post in search of justice while justice remains a far cry even for the third generation of a family.
"Once the constitutional court takes care of the constitutional matters, the Supreme Court will be able to dispense with the large number of pending cases," he said, adding that people have to wait decades for decision on a case of one marla of land and justice delayed is justice denied.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, to a query, said the PPP has neither committed an unconstitutional act throughout its history nor did it broker legislation for an individual, adding that PPP is the only political party which has no blocs in bureaucracy, judiciary, media.
“History is witness to the fact that PPP has always received a stick while the favored party (I will not name) was handed a carrot. From the martyrdom of PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto to incarceration of President Asif Ali Zardari and disqualification from office of Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP has always faced the wrath,” he added.
He said whoever becomes the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan, PPP leadership will have to stand in deference before the court from the morning till evening.
To a query on defacing the 1973 constitution through the proposed constitutional amendment, he said the PPP improved the 1973 constitution through the 18th Amendment.
To another question, Sardar Saleem Haider said that PPP made the passage of the 18th amendment possible through consensus and the party spent 18 months to develop a consensus on the amendment, adding that the PPP will also achieve consensus on the constitutional amendment to set up constitutional court.
Earlier, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider met sons of journalist Ikhlaq Bajwa (Late) during visit of the latter’s residence and condoled with the family. He also offered Fateha for the deceased journalist. He hailed services of Ikhlaq Bajwa, adding that the journalist set the best examples of professionalism and impartiality. He said he, as Governor Punjab, will patronize the family of the deceased journalist.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Hiader Khan also met senior journalist Khalid Maqsood and condoled with him on the sad demise of the latter's father.
