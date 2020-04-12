(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that the statement of Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was tantamount to ruin the atmosphere of national unity in the fight against coronavirus.

In a tweet, the SAPM said everyone knew that the decisions in the National Coordination Committee(NCC) were made after consultation.

She said that Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah was member of the NCC and Sindh people were citizens of Pakistan.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was responsible for the protection of the rights of Pakistanis living in all federating units.

She reminded Bilawal that the department of Health was under the jurisdiction of the provinces after the 18th Amendment and for more than a decade when PPP was in power in Sindh.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said this was not the time of political point scoring, rather it was time to take a united stand against the pandemic.