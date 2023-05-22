UrduPoint.com

Bilawal's Visit To Kashmir To Boost Morale Of Kashmiris: Amjad Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Bilawal's visit to Kashmir to boost morale of Kashmiris: Amjad Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Provincial Information Secretary Amjad Khan Afridi on Monday termed the visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to Azad Kashmir a historic move and said that it would boost the morale of Kashmiris.

In a statement issued here, he said that Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a visit at a time when Indian government was going to hold G-20 conference in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in sheer violation of the international laws and UN charters.

He said that India had turned the illegally occupied valley into a biggest prison of the world after August 5 illegal constitutional amendment, adding that the foreign minister of Pakistan raised his voice against the illegal act of India at all international forums and would continue his imperative role in this regard.

He said that PPP had always raised its voice for Kashmiris and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to Kashmir was also a link to this effect.

Afridi said that PPP had a very clear stance regarding Kashmir and party leadership would continue to play its important role till the independence of occupied Kashmir from illegal control of India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World United Nations Visit Jammu Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Afridi All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

7 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

47 minutes ago
 LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Ma ..

LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari

1 hour ago
 Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imra ..

Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in V ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in Violation of CITES Convention

2 hours ago
 vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership ..

Vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership & Combination for a Smarter Ge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.