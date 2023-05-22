(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Provincial Information Secretary Amjad Khan Afridi on Monday termed the visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to Azad Kashmir a historic move and said that it would boost the morale of Kashmiris.

In a statement issued here, he said that Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a visit at a time when Indian government was going to hold G-20 conference in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in sheer violation of the international laws and UN charters.

He said that India had turned the illegally occupied valley into a biggest prison of the world after August 5 illegal constitutional amendment, adding that the foreign minister of Pakistan raised his voice against the illegal act of India at all international forums and would continue his imperative role in this regard.

He said that PPP had always raised its voice for Kashmiris and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to Kashmir was also a link to this effect.

Afridi said that PPP had a very clear stance regarding Kashmir and party leadership would continue to play its important role till the independence of occupied Kashmir from illegal control of India.