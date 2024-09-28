Bill Aiming Welfare Of Journalists Under Discussion In KP Assembly Committee: Advisor
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Information Advisor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Saif Saturday said that government believes in freedom of press and a bill aiming welfare of journalists is under discussion in committee of provincial assembly.
He was addressing the concluding session of leadership training program that was organized by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) for media persons. The training among others was attended by secretary information PFUJ, Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Coordinator, Ghulam Mustafa, Shahzad Alam and senior journalists.
Speaking on the occasion, health advisor said that journalist fraternity has to transform itself according to contemporary trends that have changed the scenario of journalism.
He said that modern communication techniques have converted whole world into a global village adding that these trainings would help media persons to understand the needs of current day journalism and to improve working according to ever changing dynamic standards of their profession.
Barrister Saif said that government would always accept positive criticism keeping in view significance of media. He said that government has taken steps for welfare of journalists and to give them congenial and favorable working environment.
