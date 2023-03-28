Bill approval for Establishment of 'Ziarat Valley Development' Authority delights CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed delight over the approval of the draft bill for the establishment of Ziarat Valley Development Authority by the provincial assembly, here.

In a statement issued, the CM said Ziarat, the tourist city of Balochistan, which is also famous as the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah spent his last days.

The chief minister said that Ziarat is a tourist spot and there are ancient forests of juniper which add to the beauty of Ziarat. The establishment of the development authority would be an important development.

He said the provincial government is aware of the tourism and historical benefits of Ziarat and the purpose of establishing the Ziarat Valley Development Authority is to complete the ongoing development projects there in a timely manner.

"It will ensure the protection to tourists coming from all over the province and the country. The development projects will be well monitored and the establishment of the authority will lead to a further increase in the beauty of Ziarat city," the CM added.