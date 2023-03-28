UrduPoint.com

Bill Approval For Establishment Of 'Ziarat Valley Development' Authority Delights CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Bill approval for Establishment of 'Ziarat Valley Development' Authority delights CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed delight over the approval of the draft bill for the establishment of Ziarat Valley Development Authority by the provincial assembly, here.

In a statement issued, the CM said Ziarat, the tourist city of Balochistan, which is also famous as the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah spent his last days.

The chief minister said that Ziarat is a tourist spot and there are ancient forests of juniper which add to the beauty of Ziarat. The establishment of the development authority would be an important development.

He said the provincial government is aware of the tourism and historical benefits of Ziarat and the purpose of establishing the Ziarat Valley Development Authority is to complete the ongoing development projects there in a timely manner.

"It will ensure the protection to tourists coming from all over the province and the country. The development projects will be well monitored and the establishment of the authority will lead to a further increase in the beauty of Ziarat city," the CM added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Provincial Assembly Lead Ziarat All From Government

Recent Stories

State Department Says Allegations US Involved in S ..

State Department Says Allegations US Involved in Sparking Israeli Protests 'Fals ..

48 minutes ago
 South Africa boost World Cup hopes with full-stren ..

South Africa boost World Cup hopes with full-strength squad for Netherlands

48 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers in South Sudan fortifying d ..

Pakistani peacekeepers in South Sudan fortifying dykes to keep communities safe ..

48 minutes ago
 Geneva watch show opens in throes of banking turmo ..

Geneva watch show opens in throes of banking turmoil

47 minutes ago
 SVB collapse 'textbook case of mismanagement': top ..

SVB collapse 'textbook case of mismanagement': top Fed official

47 minutes ago
 German Rail Traffic Partially Restored Despite Str ..

German Rail Traffic Partially Restored Despite Strike - Railway Company

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.