UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bill Deferred In NA To Retain Seats Of Ex-FATA In Senate

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:10 PM

Bill deferred in NA to retain seats of ex-FATA in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Tuesday deferred a private member's bill demanding to retain seats of erstwhile FATA in Senate.

A bill – the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 59) – was moved by an Independent lawmaker Mohsin Dawar in National Assembly but was deferred by the Chair.

It is worth mentioning that there were eight seats of ex-FATA in Senate.

The total number of seats in the Senate will reduce to 96 from the existing 104 as eight FATA senators will retire after the tribal districts merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The number of members of the Senate will be reduced to one hundred in March, 2021 after expiry of the term of four FATA senators and to 96 after expiry of term of remaining four members from FATA in March, 2024.

The Chair deferred two other bills suggesting their movers to have more consideration on them along with relevant ministers.

These bills included National Commission on Rights of the Child (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority March 2020 From Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

57 minutes ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

57 minutes ago

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

1 hour ago

Allies say Belarus vote challenger recorded video ..

7 minutes ago

Rolls-Royce orders inspection of 'worn' Airbus eng ..

7 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Looking Forward to Talk With Czech For ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.